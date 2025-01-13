Ex-MP Manda Jagannadham passes away

HYDERABAD: Former MP Dr. Manda Jagannadham passed away while undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital here on Sunday. He was 73 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, and several other political leaders expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Jagannadham served as a doctor in state-run health facilities like Gandhi Hospital and ENT Hospital before entering politics. He won the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat in the 1996, 1999, and 2004 elections on the TDP ticket. Later, he joined the Congress and won the same seat in 2009.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections on the BRS ticket. In 2018, he was appointed as the Special Representative of the Telangana Government in Delhi.