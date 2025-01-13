Former Temple Superintendent accused of securing promotion with fake degree

According to the FIR, the matter came to light when the vigilance and enforcement wing was cross-checking Harikishan’s certificates. He had submitted a fraudulent Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree certificate, purportedly obtained from Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, Bihar, in 2001.

However, it was found that Harikishan had never taken leave to attend exams during that period. The university’s tabulation register contained no entry for his name or Roll Number 14210, the FIR added.

The FIR further stated that since his promotion, he had been drawing monetary benefits from the position, causing financial losses to the temple and breaching the trust of officials.