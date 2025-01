HYDERABAD: Filmnagar police have registered a case of trespassing against film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, his brother and actor Daggubati Venkatesh and Suresh Babu’s sons Daggubati Rana and Daggubati Abhiram.

The case has been filed under Sections 448 (house trespass), 452 (house trespass with intent to harm), 458 (house trespass at night) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant, businessman K Nandu Kumar, had to approach the court after his initial complaints were not acted upon by Filmnagar police and the Hyderabad commissioner of police (CP). The XVII ACMM court in Nampally ruled in his favour, leading to the police registering the case on Saturday.

According to Nandu Kumar, he entered into a lease agreement with the accused in 2015, after which he invested several crores of rupees in renovations and purchasing materials for the property. Over time, both parties signed multiple lease deeds.