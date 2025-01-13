Harish Rao wants President’s rule in Telangana

SIDDIPET: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of encouraging attacks on opposition leaders and their party offices, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao demanded that the Union government impose President’s rule in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the legislator from Siddipet said: "The crime rate in the state has increased by 23 per cent, according to the state government’s latest report. The Union Home Ministry should review the law and order situation in the state, including the attacks on opposition leaders and their party offices. The Centre should impose President’s rule in Telangana if Revanth Reddy fails to stop these attacks."

"There have been attacks on my house, the residences of KTR and [actor] Allu Arjun, as well as the offices of both BJP and BRS. These acts are nothing but an attempt to divert people’s attention from the government’s failures. Why is the CM, who is also the state home minister, maintaining silence when so many attacks are taking place? Is he indirectly supporting these attacks?" Harish wondered, while recalling that no such attacks took place during the decade-long rule of BRS.