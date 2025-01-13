MLA targets IPS officer for arresting aides in land grab case

HYDERABAD: TThe Film Nagar police have registered a case against six persons and arrested four of them for their involvement in land encroachment, despite an MLA's efforts to save the men, who are his aides. He is one of the MLAs who has defected to the ruling Congress.
One of the accused in the case was even denied bail by a local court. The police are hot on the heels of two of the accused who are absconding.
Vanga Santosh Yadav, Vikas Shrivastava, Sunitha Sharma, C Shanthi Kumar, Savin Saxsena, and Dokka Srikanth are the individuals booked under Sections 329(3), 324(5), 338, 340(2), 336(3), 61(2), 318(4), 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the Film Nagar police, the accused forged the documents of a piece of land with a criminal conspiracy to grab property at OU Colony in Shaikpet.
The complainant, Raghu Rama Sarma, stated that on April 26, 2021, accused Sunitha Sharma, claiming to be his daughter, executed a sale deed in favour of another accused, C Shanthi Kumar. Sunitha falsely claimed that Raghu Rama and his wife were deceased. The police said that all the accused acted as a team in carrying out the conspiracy. The four arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody on December 27, 2024.
Publicly targeting the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), the frustrated legislator said that the IPS officer was acting as if he were supreme. He went on to add that the chief minister was getting a bad name because of the officer. "The DCP has registered 12 cases against me during the Lok Sabha elections. He is filing suo motu cases. If such police officers are given a free hand, the government would get into trouble," he remarked.
Stating that he was not afraid of the officer, the MLA suggested that the CM should seriously consider whether to keep such cops or not. The MLA even made derogatory remarks against the IPS officer.
A TNIE query revealed that the legislator left no stone unturned to save his aides from arrest but in vain. The police registered a case against them because there is evidence of the involvement of the accused in document forgery.