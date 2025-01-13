MLA targets IPS officer for arresting aides in land grab case

HYDERABAD: TThe Film Nagar police have registered a case against six persons and arrested four of them for their involvement in land encroachment, despite an MLA's efforts to save the men, who are his aides. He is one of the MLAs who has defected to the ruling Congress.

One of the accused in the case was even denied bail by a local court. The police are hot on the heels of two of the accused who are absconding.

Vanga Santosh Yadav, Vikas Shrivastava, Sunitha Sharma, C Shanthi Kumar, Savin Saxsena, and Dokka Srikanth are the individuals booked under Sections 329(3), 324(5), 338, 340(2), 336(3), 61(2), 318(4), 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the Film Nagar police, the accused forged the documents of a piece of land with a criminal conspiracy to grab property at OU Colony in Shaikpet.