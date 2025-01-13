Never gave ‘clean chit’ to : MLA Danam Nagender

HYDERABAD: MLA Danam Nagender, who defected from the BRS to Congress, clarified on Sunday that he had not given a "clean chit" to the BRS working president in the Formula-E race case, but had merely stated that the E-Prix had enhanced Hyderabad’s image.

In a recent interview with a channel, Nagender made comments that appeared to suggest he still harboured a soft spot for BRS leaders.

As video clips of his interview went viral on social media, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that he would respond to Nagender's comments after reviewing them.