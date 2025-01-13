Never gave ‘clean chit’ to : MLA Danam Nagender

HYDERABAD: MLA Danam Nagender, who defected from the BRS to Congress, clarified on Sunday that he had not given a "clean chit" to the BRS working president in the Formula-E race case, but had merely stated that the E-Prix had enhanced Hyderabad’s image.
In a recent interview with a channel, Nagender made comments that appeared to suggest he still harboured a soft spot for BRS leaders.
As video clips of his interview went viral on social media, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that he would respond to Nagender's comments after reviewing them.
Speaking to the media a day after the TPCC chief's statement, Nagender said, “Attempts are being made to misinterpret my comments. I have never given a clean chit to KTR as reported in certain sections of the media. All I said was that the race helped in enhancing Hyderabad’s brand image.”
“The idea of holding a Formula-E race in Hyderabad originated when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
“A suitable location was also identified during the TDP regime to conduct the race. Hyderabad’s brand image was further enhanced when the city was granted Greater Hyderabad status during the Congress regime,” he added.
“There is a suspicion of quid pro quo in the conduct of the Formula-E race. This needs to be clarified,” he stated.