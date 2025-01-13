Police deploy drones to curb cockfights in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Dutt has warned that strict action will be taken against anybody involved in cockfights. In part, the police are using three drone cameras on the district borders, he said.

The CP underscored that plans have already been made to prevent cockfights by forming teams at the division, mandal and village levels. He said, “On Sunday, as soon as we received information that cockfighting and gambling were taking place in Khammam, we were directed to go there and take appropriate action.”

“Similarly, we have also been ordered to register cases against those who give gardens, lands and guest houses for cockfighting and gambling,” he added.

He said that in the last year, those who organised cockfights and those who tied swords were identified and bindover cases were registered. “People should be made aware in the villages about the ban on organising chicken races,” CP Sunil suggested.