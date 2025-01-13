Private hospitals halt Aarogyasri services over Rs 1,200 crore dues

HYDERABAD: With talks between the Aarogyasri Trust and the empanelled private hospitals becoming inconclusive, small and medium hospitals resorted to calling off Aarogyasri services for beneficiaries for four days, including EHS and JHS, despite the Trust stating that the services would continue as usual.

By Sunday, 368 hospitals across the state had joined the strike, demanding the government release dues amounting to over Rs 1,200 crore, which have been pending for more than a year.

While members of the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) had met with Aarogyasri Trust CEO Shiva Shankar Lotheti earlier in the week, the talks reached a deadlock, as the association refused to accept the assurances given by the Trust.

The CEO had assured the clearing of the dues, but the members said that mere words would not make them return to their jobs.