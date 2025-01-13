Rythu Bharosa guidelines issued, implementation from Republic Day

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme on January 26, Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao issued guidelines for the scheme on Sunday.
According to the guidelines, crop investment assistance will be provided based on cultivable land registered under the Bhu Bharati Portal. The scheme does not apply to non-cultivable land. However, land patta holders under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, (ROFR Act) are eligible to receive benefits.
Under the scheme, the state government will provide Rs 6,000 per acre per season to the farmers as crop investment assistance. This amount will be directly deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Hyderabad will serve as the IT partner for this scheme.
In its guidelines, the government said: “The government is committed to making agriculture profitable. By extending crop investment assistance to the farmers, increased agricultural production and financial stability can be achieved. Apart from strengthening the rural economy, this initiative will contribute to Rural Development and Food Security.”