Rythu Bharosa guidelines issued, implementation from Republic Day

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme on January 26, Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao issued guidelines for the scheme on Sunday.

According to the guidelines, crop investment assistance will be provided based on cultivable land registered under the Bhu Bharati Portal. The scheme does not apply to non-cultivable land. However, land patta holders under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, (ROFR Act) are eligible to receive benefits.