SRSP canal breach inundates SC colony in Mannemapally

SE Ramesh explained to the media that water was being released into the SRSP canal system from the Thotapally reservoir. He suspected that downstream villagers or farmers had released excess water from the main canal into a minor canal. This led to an overload, causing the bund to collapse.

“The canal has a designed capacity of 200 cusecs, but it was overwhelmed by a flow of 300 cusecs, which caused the breach,” Ramesh stated, noting that the ongoing release of water from reservoirs into canals for the Rabi crop season contributed to the situation.

Restoration work on the breached bund is currently underway, but the SE emphasised that full restoration cannot be completed until the canal is emptied of water. Meanwhile, irrigation authorities suspect that certain villagers may have intentionally diverted excess water from the main canal into the minor canal by operating the cross regulator, leading to the breach.

Authorities plan to register a case against the suspects to prevent similar incidents in the future.