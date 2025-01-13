Traffic surge on Vijayawada highway during Sankranti holidays, police deployed for safety

According to Panthangi toll plaza organisers, about 1,30,000 vehicles travelled on the Vijayawada route from Friday evening to Saturday midnight. In light of the heightened traffic on the national highway, police have set up security to prevent any untoward incidents.

Multi-zone-2 Inspector General (IG) Satyanarayana and Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharath Chandra Pawar inspected the highway. Speaking to TNIE, the IG stated that a total of 250 constables, 70 sub-inspectors, 15 circle inspectors, and two DSPs have been deployed to manage the congestion and ensure the safety of motorists.

Sharath Chandra and Suryapeta SP Sunpreeth Singh are overseeing the bandobast operations within their respective highway jurisdictions.