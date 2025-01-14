Karimnagar cops arrest BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy for cheating ruckus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: A day after he was evicted from a review meeting on implementation of welfare schemes and development works in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested by Karimnagar police in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday evening.

Based on a complaint filed by Jagtial Congress MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, police took Kaushik Reddy into custody while he was leaving a TV channel after taking part in news programme. Police reportedly shifted Kaushik Reddy to Karimnagar.

Earlier, Karimnagar Town police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay Kumar’s PA Kathuroj Vinod. As per the complaint, the Huzurbad MLA allegedly used objectionable language while arguing with Sanjay during a review meeting held at the collectorate auditorium on Sunday.

The meeting turned chaotic when Kaushik Reddy got into a heated argument with Sanjay Kumar, who joined the Congress a few months back. The Huzurabad MLA sought to know from his Jagtial counterpart on behalf of which party he was attending the meeting.

Soon, the two legislators were seen pushing each other. As the attempts by the Congress MLAs and BRS legislator Gangula Kamalakar tried to pacify Kaushik went in vain, police forcibly took him away from the meeting venue.

One Town SI U Bhasker Reddy said the case was registered against Kaushik Reddy under Sections 132, 115 (2), 352 and 292 of BNS Act.

Meanwhile, One Town police recorded the statement of Sanjay when he visited the station. Sanjay also complained to Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, seeking action against Kaushik Reddy.

A complaint was also filed at Karimnagar Three Town police station against Kaushik Reddy for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over a hike in ticket prices of the Game Changer movie.