National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad becomes a reality

NIZAMABAD: The long-cherished dream of Telangana turmeric farmers is set to become a reality with the formal inauguration of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

The official ceremony will take place at a city hotel, with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind participating virtually from New Delhi.

BJP state secretary and turmeric farmer Palle Gangareddy has been appointed the national chairman of the turmeric board for a three-year term. The Centre issued orders to this effect on Monday.

Gangareddy, a native of Ankapur village in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad, hails from a region known for its agricultural advancements.

The establishment of a turmeric board has been a longstanding demand of Telangana farmers, particularly those in Nizamabad. With the efforts of Arvind, the Centre is now delivering on this promise, coinciding with Sankranti.

BJP units in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu had sought turmeric board

In October 2023, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, the Union government officially notified the establishment of the National Turmeric Board.

“The turmeric board will provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, enhance efforts, and facilitate coordination with the Spices Board and other government agencies to support the development and growth of the turmeric sector,” the Centre stated at the time.