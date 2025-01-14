National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad becomes a reality

NIZAMABAD: The long-cherished dream of Telangana turmeric farmers is set to become a reality with the formal inauguration of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Tuesday.
The official ceremony will take place at a city hotel, with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind participating virtually from New Delhi.
BJP state secretary and turmeric farmer Palle Gangareddy has been appointed the national chairman of the turmeric board for a three-year term. The Centre issued orders to this effect on Monday.
Gangareddy, a native of Ankapur village in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad, hails from a region known for its agricultural advancements.
The establishment of a turmeric board has been a longstanding demand of Telangana farmers, particularly those in Nizamabad. With the efforts of Arvind, the Centre is now delivering on this promise, coinciding with Sankranti.
BJP units in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu had sought turmeric board
In October 2023, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, the Union government officially notified the establishment of the National Turmeric Board.
“The turmeric board will provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, enhance efforts, and facilitate coordination with the Spices Board and other government agencies to support the development and growth of the turmeric sector,” the Centre stated at the time.
The demand for a turmeric board dates back to 2006 when the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) launched a movement advocating for it. This demand was later highlighted during the Telangana statehood movement. After the formation of Telangana, BRS MP K Kavitha also raised the issue at the national level.
Arvind, who joined the BJP in 2017, had pledged to bring the turmeric board to Nizamabad. Initially, a unit dedicated to turmeric farmers was established at the Spices Board and Arvind continued to advocate for a full-fledged board.
During the 2023 Assembly elections, Modi announced plans to establish the turmeric board. While he did not specify its location, Arvind assured farmers it would be set up in Nizamabad.
Delays in the decision were attributed to factors such as the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The situation became more complex when both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu sought the establishment of the turmeric board in their states.
In response to this competition, Arvind camped in New Delhi, meeting with Union ministers to advocate for Nizamabad as the board’s location. These efforts culminated in the Centre’s notification in October 2023.
Speaking to TNIE on Monday, Gangareddy credited Arvind for the board’s establishment in Nizamabad.
“It is primarily due to MP Arvind’s efforts that the Union government decided to establish the board in Nizamabad. Thanks to his work, our turmeric farmers’ dream has become a reality,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials of the Spices Board are making elaborate arrangements for the inauguration ceremony.