Only 10 lakh MGNREGA job card holders may get Bharosa benefits

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to consider only about 10 lakh out of 55 lakh MGNREGA job card holders for payment of Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa amount of Rs 12,000.

The criteria is one should have worked not less than 20 days per month to become eligible for the benefit being given to the landless poor under the new scheme.

According to sources, there are around 10 lakh job card holders who fall under this category.

The state government has decided to identify landless agricultural labourers through the established system — MGNREGA — which is designed to provide employment to the economically weaker sections.

The government will consider only those who don’t have any land holdings. The state government entrusted the responsibility to the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR & RD) to identify the beneficiaries of Indiramma Athmeeya Barosa which is likely to commence on January 26.

According to reliable sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the district collectors that they would extend the scheme only to the MGNREGA beneficiaries who worked a minimum of 20 days. It is learnt that out of 55 lakh job cards, as many as 29 lakh job card holders don’t have land holdings.

If the 20-day condition is implemented, the sources said that around 10 lakh people would become eligible for the scheme. The sources also said that it would require Rs 600 crore per crop, and Rs 1,200 crore per annum. He said that the 20-day condition would identify the actual agricultural labourers.

The state government has released a GO specifying guidelines for Rythu Barosa but it is yet to issue eligibility criteria for Indiramma Athmeeya Barosa.