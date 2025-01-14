RGUKT curbs on smartphone use raises hackles of student leaders

ADILABAD: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara in Nirmal, has imposed restrictions on the usage of smartphones for first and second-year Intermediate students after Sankranti holidays. About 3,000 students studying intermediate have been allowed to use keypad mobiles instead.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof A Govardhan stated that the restriction is a temporary experiment. “We decided to allow only keypad phones after discussions with students and parents. Messages were sent to parents who could not attend the meeting, instructing them to ensure their children return with keypad phones instead of smartphones. The majority opinion from parents and students was considered regarding the matter.”

He also assured that the administration would revisit the policy if necessary, emphasising that this is an experimental decision. According to sources, smartphones have been allowed only after the Covid lockdown period.

However, engineering students are permitted to use all types of mobile phones, though the use of smartphones in classrooms is restricted.

The Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS) president Akash Yadav and others are strongly opposing the policy. Akash Yadav said, “I passed PUC first and second- year by using the smartphone. This decision will negatively impact the students who rely on smartphones for education. A few students who misuse smartphones will only harm their own future, and it’s up to them. The management should think of both sides before taking a decision.”

He added that this will impact students’ academic, personal, and skill development. Akash Yadav questioned how students will access attendance records, examination schedules, prepare for JEE and other exams without online tutorials and resources, and stay connected with their family for mental support.

The TSAS president asked why doesn’t the university promote responsible smartphone use instead of banning them? He also demands that sufficient faculty be appointed to teach the students.