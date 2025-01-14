Surveillance on viral infections to be enhanced in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To track viral infections in light of the reported HMPV cases, the Public Health department has directed the government and private hospitals to enhance surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and to monitor the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

According to the order issued by the Director of Public Health, health centres are also advised to maintain vigilance and send respiratory samples of recorded SARI cases to the designated Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at AIIMS Bibinagar.

The order further said that samples from SARI cases that test negative for common viral pathogens will be tested for HMPV by VRDL, and sequencing of positive samples will be carried out. Medical superintendents are responsible for sending the suspect samples.