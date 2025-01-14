Thousands turn up for Inavolu Jatara at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: A large number of devotees, along with their families, are visiting Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Inavolu village, Wardhannapet mandal. The Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy jatara, one of Telangana’s largest religious fairs, began on Monday at the temple.

Annually, about 10 to 15 lakh devotees visit the temple from Sankranti to Ugadi, travelling from as far as Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The temple and its surroundings have been beautifully illuminated for the occasion. However, devotees have expressed concerns about facilities at the site.

On the first day of the jatara, Bhogi, priests performed special rituals and adorned the presiding deities, Mallikarjuna Swamy, Golla Kethamma and Balija Medalamma, with new clothes. The wedding ceremony of Mallikarjuna Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, with his consorts is the highlight of the jatara.

Despite the grandeur of the event, the temple premises reflect a stark contrast, with incomplete construction projects and abandoned foundation stones standing as reminders of stalled development.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) A Nageshwar Rao told TNIE, “We are unsure why the works have been stalled. We have informed the MLA concerned and explained the situation regarding pending projects. We are awaiting the release of funds from the government and hope to resume the construction soon.”