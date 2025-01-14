Three major reservoirs in Telangana to be desilted over 20 years

HYDERABAD: To reclaim storage capacity, the state government has decided to de-silt three reservoirs — Mid Manair in Sircilla district, Lower Manair in Karimnagar district and Kadam in Nirmal district — under the National Framework for Sediment Management.

The estimated cost of de-silting these three dams is Rs 1439.55 crore over the next 20 years.

De-silting will be carried out without altering the existing features of the reservoirs.

The state government is expecting over 1,696.78 lakh tonnes of silt to be dredged from these three reservoirs over the next 20 years. The state government estimated that 84 lakh tonnes of dredged silt will be generated each year from 2025 to 2034, another 85 tonnes each year from 2035 to 2043 and 91.78 lakh tonnes in 2044. Around 25% of the total 1,679.78 lakh tonnes of dredged silt is expected to be sand.

The dredged material will be sieved and the silt and sand will be stored at different places. The government is likely to sell the sand through Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC) to generate revenue. If farmers are willing to use silt for their fields, it would be provided free of cost.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation department has invited tenders for the de-siltation of these three reservoirs. The last date for submission of bids is January 27. The technical bids will be opened the same day and price bids will be opened on January 31.