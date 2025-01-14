Welfare schemes make this Sankranti best ever festival for Telangana people: Deputy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: This year’s Sankranti will remain in history as the best harvest festival since the formation of Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said on Monday.

Speaking at a review meeting on the four new welfare schemes to be implemented in the state, he said Telangana is witnessing the best implementation of welfare schemes in the country.

“The Congress government is implementing free bus travel for women, providing cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to the BPL families besides enhancing Rajiv Arogyasri insurance limit to Rs 10 lakh, commencement of the construction of Young India International Schools, hiking diet charges of hostel students by 40 per cent, 200 percent in charges of cosmetics and payment of Rs 500 bonus for fine variety of paddy per quintal,” Vikramarka said.

The minister announced that the government is implementing four more important welfare schemes — Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma housing and the sanction of new ration cards — for the benefit of the people of Telangana. It is estimated that the implementation of these four schemes will place an additional burden of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 45,000 crore on the state exchequer. “Despite financial constraints, the government is going ahead with the new schemes,” Vikramarka said.

He explained that the government will spend Rs 22,500 crore for the construction of Indiramma houses, Rs 2,000 crore for Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa and Rs 19,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa. “In addition, Rs 12,000 per acre will be deposited into the accounts of farmers per year for all cultivable lands. The scheme will also apply to farmers who were given pattas under RoFR. The agriculture department will implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme as per the revenue records,” he said.

He added that landless agriculture families who do not own even a cent of the land, have been given job cards under the Employment Guarantee scheme and if they have worked for at least 20 days, they will be eligible for the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa scheme.