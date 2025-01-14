Yadagirigutta temple in Telangana to allow cow adoption

NALGONDA: Officials at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple have submitted a proposal to the Endowments department to allow devotees to adopt cows that have been donated to the shrine. The proposal was fine-tuned following suggestions offered by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to the temple.

The proposed system will allow devotees to adopt one or more cows. Adoption here means that they would not be able to take the cows home, but will be required to bear the annual expenses for each adopted animal. This is regarded as an act of service. Adopters will also receive special temple darshan privileges during visits.

The Goshala, located on a 24-acre site at the foot of the Yadagirigutta temple and established in 1952, currently houses 34 cows, 63 bulls, and 90 calves. Each cow requires a daily diet of 5 kg of dry grass, 10 kg of green grass and 1 kg of feed, as per the Goshala management. A vet visits daily to monitor the health of the cattle.

Temple Executive Officer A Bhaskar Rao confirmed that the adoption proposals have been sent to the government for approval.