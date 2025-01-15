Justice Sujoy Paul appointed as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Union Government has appointed Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. This appointment follows the transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, the outgoing Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, to the Bombay High Court.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on January 14, 2025, confirmed the President's approval for Justice Sujoy Paul's appointment. Justice Paul, currently the senior-most judge of the Telangana High Court, will assume the duties of Chief Justice in place of Justice Alok Aradhe.

Justice Sujoy Paul was born on June 21, 1964, to Late Sri Noni Gopal Paul and Smt. Manjushri Paul. He completed his schooling at Pandit L.S. Jha Model Higher Secondary School and pursued his Graduation, Post-Graduation, and LL.B. from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1990 with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Paul had an illustrious career in law, practicing in various branches such as Civil, Constitutional, Industrial, and Service Law. Over the years, he appeared before several courts and established a reputation for legal acumen and dedication.

Justice Paul was elevated as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent Judge on April 14, 2014. Upon his transfer to the High Court for the State of Telangana, he took oath as a Judge on March 26, 2024.