CM Revanth Reddy commences three-nation tour to attract investments

HYDERABAD: To attract investments to the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lead an official delegation on a three-nation tour starting January 16. The delegation will visit Singapore, Switzerland and Dubai from January 16 to 24.

The tour aims to attract investments to Telangana. The chief minister will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland. During his visit to Davos, it is expected that the government will enter into agreements with multinational companies. Officials expect many more multinational companies to show interest in investing in Telangana compared to last year. In 2024, the state government signed agreements for investments worth about `40,000 crore in Davos.

The chief minister is also likely to meet investors and industrialists in Dubai and encourage them to invest in Telangana.

The chief minister is scheduled to embark for Singapore from Delhi. He will arrive in Singapore on the morning of January 17. From there, he will depart for Zurich on January 20 and arrive on the same day. On January 23, the chief minister-led delegation will land in Dubai. On January 24, he will return to Hyderabad.

The chief minister will address a few meetings and conferences organised with representatives of global investors in Davos and Singapore. He is likely to brief them about the industrial policy being implemented in the state and the incentives granted for the setting up of industries.

Apart from meeting investors, the chief minister will hold talks with experts in skill development in Singapore in view of the Skill University being established in the state.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and other officials will accompany the chief minister.