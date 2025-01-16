CM Revanth slams BJP for peddling lies; calls it 'Bharatiya Jhooti Party'
HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS was pursuing the RSS ideology, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy labelled it as “B-RSS”. He also termed the BJP the “Bharatiya Jhooti Party”.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi after attending the inauguration of the new AICC office, Revanth demanded action against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing the latter’s remarks on Independence as “anti-India”. The chief minister insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify whether he would take action against Bhagwat or support the remarks.
Revanth echoed the statements made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, that the Congress and RSS were ideologically different. He asserted that the Sangh never fought for freedom, as no one from the saffron outfit sacrificed their life during India’s Freedom Struggle.
The chief minister also expressed his anger that the RSS was not ready to praise or even talk about the Freedom Struggle. “It is their real ideology. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that they have nothing to do with the Freedom Struggle,” he charged.
Describing the BJP as an expert in peddling lies and making false allegations, Revanth labelled it the Bharatiya Jhooti Party. “There is no need to pay much attention to what the BJP is saying,” he stated, demanding that Modi clarify whether he supports Bhagwat or stands with the millions who died for the cause of the country’s Independence.
The chief minister alleged that BJP leaders were trying to downplay Mohan Bhagwat’s speech on India’s Independence by making baseless allegations against the Congress.
Responding to a question about the attack on a BRS office at Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, he said that the police were taking action against such incidents. “Wherever law and order issues arise, police are lodging criminal cases,” he pointed out.
The chief minister alleged that the previous BRS regime never took serious action against those who attacked Congress offices, in stark contrast to his administration.
He opined that the new AICC office would serve as a platform for the benefit of the people of the country.
“The Congress built the new office building to use it for preparing plans for the development of the country. We will utilise the building to create plans to make India a strong and powerful nation,” Revanth stated.
He added, “It is the Congress that drafted the Constitution for the country through Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress took inspiration from the Constitution and is striving for the welfare and development of the poor, especially tribals, Dalits, weaker sections, and minorities.”
Revanth pointed out that, though the Congress ruled the country for decades, the grand old party has built its own office only now, after so many years. “It is a testament to the Congress party’s selfless service to the country for decades,” Revanth stated, adding that the people of the country were well aware of the financial condition of the 140-year-old party compared to the 40-year-old BJP and other regional parties.