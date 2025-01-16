CM Revanth slams BJP for peddling lies; calls it 'Bharatiya Jhooti Party'

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS was pursuing the RSS ideology, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy labelled it as “B-RSS”. He also termed the BJP the “Bharatiya Jhooti Party”.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after attending the inauguration of the new AICC office, Revanth demanded action against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing the latter’s remarks on Independence as “anti-India”. The chief minister insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify whether he would take action against Bhagwat or support the remarks.

Revanth echoed the statements made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, that the Congress and RSS were ideologically different. He asserted that the Sangh never fought for freedom, as no one from the saffron outfit sacrificed their life during India’s Freedom Struggle.

The chief minister also expressed his anger that the RSS was not ready to praise or even talk about the Freedom Struggle. “It is their real ideology. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that they have nothing to do with the Freedom Struggle,” he charged.

Describing the BJP as an expert in peddling lies and making false allegations, Revanth labelled it the Bharatiya Jhooti Party. “There is no need to pay much attention to what the BJP is saying,” he stated, demanding that Modi clarify whether he supports Bhagwat or stands with the millions who died for the cause of the country’s Independence.