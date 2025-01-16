Farmers hope for turmeric board's swift action, demand MSP

NIZAMABAD: Welcoming the establishment of the National Turmeric Board (NTB), local farmers expressed hope that it would start functioning soon.

Turmeric cultivation begins during the monsoon season and is harvested from December to May. Initially, farmers cultivated turmeric in small areas, but as prices increased, the cultivation area expanded, particularly in Nizamabad. However, due to fluctuating market prices, the cultivation area gradually decreased.

Farmers recall a time when turmeric was priced on par with gold, with proceeds from sales often being used to purchase gold. Ankapur village in Armoor mandal, known for its agricultural success, had a bumper turmeric crop, with many farmers purchasing cars, a story that gained media attention. Since 2010, however, turmeric prices have steadily declined, and cultivation areas have shrunk.

In recent years, government interventions and increased market demand have led to a rise in turmeric prices. Last season, farmers sold turmeric at Rs 18,000 per quintal, with an average price of Rs 14,000. As a result, turmeric cultivation has expanded in Nizamabad, with over 30,000 acres under cultivation this season, and farmers are hopeful for good yields.

Traditional turmeric farmer Nalimela Chinnareddy from Maggidi village in Armoor said farmers were welcoming the NTB and are expecting the government to provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and input subsidies to support turmeric farmers. He pointed out that cultivation costs have risen, and yields have decreased, leading to poor market prices for farmers. He also stressed the need for high-yield seed varieties to boost production.

Speaking at the inauguration of NTB in Nizamabad, Spice Board secretary P Hemalatha said the NTB office would temporarily operate from the local Spice Board office until a new building is identified. She said the NTB would address various issues affecting turmeric farmers and help in the crop’s development.

Hemalatha also highlighted India’s leading position in turmeric production, consumption and export, underlining that NTB would play a key role in promoting the crop. NTB chairman Palle Ganga Reddy affirmed that the Board would guide turmeric farmers toward better welfare and development.