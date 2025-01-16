Free sand for domestic use in Telangana's Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: The district administration has launched a free sand policy, which will allow people to procure sand for domestic use from six designated sand reaches. Sand transportation is permitted only by Peddapalli-registered tractors between 8 am and 5 pm.

District Collector Koya Sree Harsha released the guidelines on Thursday, stating that violations would attract fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Approved during a recent district-level sand committee meeting, the policy mandates that sand can only be transported from Neerukulla, Gattepalli, Muttaram, Adavi Muttaram, Vilochanavaram and Goliwada sand reaches, strictly for domestic use, the collector said.

He added that any misuse, such as stockpiling or transporting sand outside the district, will invite stringent action.

Weekly reports to collector

The guidelines specify that if anyone is found transporting sand after 5 pm, the vehicle will be seized. Additionally, the licence of repeat offenders would be revoked and a Rs 50,000 fine will be imposed. Overloaded tractors are prohibited, drivers must possess valid licences and drunken driving is strictly forbidden. Radium stickers must be affixed on all sides of the vehicles for identification.

Mandal tahsildars have been directed to allocate special staff at the six sand reaches, maintain daily records of sand transportation and submit weekly reports to the collector.

For sale for commercial purposes

For commercial purposes, sand will be sold at district administration-fixed rates: Rs 1,400 in Peddapalli urban area, Rs 1,000 in Sultanabad, Rs 1,700 in Julapalli, Rs 1,150 in Odela, Rs 1,100 in Srirampur, Rs 2,500 in Palakurthi, Rs 1,000 in Antargam, Rs 2,600 in Ramagundam, Rs 1,500 in Manthani, Rs 2,300 in Dharmaram, Rs 2,200 in Kamanpur and Rs 2,200 in Ramagiri.

Complaints regarding sand being sold at higher prices can be registered between 10 am and 5 pm on 08728-223318 or 08728-223310.