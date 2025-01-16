Kothapally-Manoharabad railway line work progressing rapidly; 90% land acquisition completed

KARIMNAGAR: The construction of the Kothapally-Manoharabad railway line, including the development of Kothapally station, is progressing at a rapid pace. With an allocation of Rs 60 crore, the station is being developed as a junction with a layout of approximately 175 meters in width and 800 meters in length, accommodating three tracks. It is located about 15 km from the district headquarters.

In a recent review meeting, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, discussed the progress of the railway line with authorities.

The railway line, spanning 151.4 km, was approved by the Union government in 2016 with an estimated budget of Rs 1,160.48 crore. However, project costs have escalated over time. According to official reports, approximately Rs 1,400 crore has been spent so far.

Of the total railway line, 76.135 km, along with associated stations, have been completed. The remaining portion is under construction. The Union Budget for 2024-25 allocated Rs 350 crore to expedite the project. Construction of the railway line from Manoharabad to Siddipet is already complete, and by September 2024, another 30 km in Rajanna Sircilla district is expected to be operational. The remaining 38.6 km of track from Sircilla to Kothapally are yet to be completed.

Currently, 90% of land acquisition for the project has been resolved. Out of the total 1,145.627 hectares (approximately 2,830 acres) required, only 199 acres remain to be acquired. Additionally, 37.5 acres (15.211 hectares) of forest land in the Rajanna Sircilla district need to be diverted, with resolutions anticipated soon, according to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Once operational, the line will serve as an alternative route to New Delhi and is expected to catalyse significant development in Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar districts.