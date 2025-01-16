Land grabbing in Telangana's Sircilla: 1,400 acres identified

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: With the district administration intensifying efforts to reclaim encroached government land, around 1,400 acres of land have been identified across three mandals.

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha told TNIE that government land worth hundreds of crores had allegedly been transferred to private individuals through fraudulent entries in revenue records, fake land conversion documents and improper registrations.

As of Thursday (January 16), about 300 acres of encroached land have been reclaimed from private persons. Sircilla, Thangallapally and Yellareddypet mandals have been the most affected. Multiple reports regarding these encroachments have been submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) in Hyderabad. In connection with the issue, two tahsildars have been arrested and several other government officials have been booked.

SP Akhil Mahajan said that seven cases have been registered in the issue. More than seven persons have been remanded to custody, he added

Seven acres reclaimed

Recently, the district administration reclaimed six acres of government land in Thangallapally mandal. In Saramapalli village, five acres of encroached government land (Sy. No. 464/4) under cultivation were handed over to the collector. Similarly, in Mandepalli village, one acre of government land (Sy. No. 365/A/2) was reclaimed.

The collector has urged people involved in land encroachment to voluntarily surrender the land to the government. He emphasised that these reclaimed lands would be used for public welfare.