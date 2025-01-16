Rahul Gandhi to address Sanvidhan Bachao rally in February

HYDERABAD: Senior AICC leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a large public rally, the Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, in either Suryapet or Khammam during the second week of February.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud about the rally during a meeting held after the inauguration of the AICC office in New Delhi. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had previously decided to organise the Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

While some ministers were absent from recent Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meetings, Venugopal reportedly gave a strong message to party leaders, urging them to prepare for the upcoming local body and GHMC elections.

He emphasised the importance of a strong focus on winning these elections, expressing concern that the Congress government had not been effectively communicating its achievements to the public.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Kumar Goud clarified that Cabinet expansion was not discussed in the meeting. He added that discussions regarding Cabinet expansion would take place between Revanth and the AICC. The meeting also addressed the appointments for the TPCC executive committee and office bearers, with the TPCC chief saying the exercise would be completed by the end of January, he added.

In addition to Revanth, several ministers attended the meeting, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation), D Sridhar Babu (IT), Konda Surekha (Endowments), Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Revenue), Ponnam Prabhakar (Transport), C Damodar Rajanarasimha (Health) and Jupally Krishna Rao (Excise). AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and AICC Secretary PC Vishnunath were also present at the meeting.