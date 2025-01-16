SRSP water released for Dharmapuri farmers, MLA criticises BRS neglect

JAGTIAL: The long-cherished dream of farmers from Arepally, Jaina, Dontapur and other villages in Dharmapuri mandal has been fulfilled. For the Rabi crop season, SRSP water was released into the Godavari river, allowing nearby farmers to access it through pumps. Arepally became the first village in In Dharmapuri mandal to receive SRSP water, bringing joy to its farmers.

Farmers had been suffering due to a lack of irrigation facilities. Dharmapuri MLA Aduluri Laxman Kumar brought the issue to the attention of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Following the minister’s direction, SRSP authorities released 1 tmcft of water into the Godavari.

Meanwhile, MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, accompanied by irrigation authorities, visited the Medaram reservoir. Local farmers informed him that the water level was far below the reservoir’s capacity, affecting irrigation.

He assured the farmers that measures would be taken to improve irrigation facilities before the irrigation minister’s upcoming visit.

The MLA criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting farmers in the region. He noted that the Medaram lake in Dharmaram mandal, which has historical significance, was converted into a reservoir during the BRS government’s tenure.

Under the then minister T Harish Rao, water was redirected to Siddipet in Sircilla through a pipeline. Despite this, local BRS representatives have remained silent. The MLA emphasised the urgent need for water in this area.