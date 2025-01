HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging misuse of funds in the conducting of Formula-E race in Hyderabad in 2023.

A bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Prasanna B Varale upheld the Telangana High Court’s dismissal of Rama Rao’s quash petition and refused to intervene in the high court’s decision.

With no other recourse, Rama Rao’s counsel chose to withdraw the petition. However, the court did not grant liberty, but allowed the withdrawal, pointing out that the petitioner could pursue other remedies under the law.

The FIR alleges that unauthorised payments of approximately `55 crore, primarily in foreign exchange, were made to the Formula-E Operations (FEO), allegedly on the directions of Rama Rao, the then Municipal Administration minister. The high court noted that Rama Rao faces the allegations that he directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to make these payments without clearance from the Cabinet or the Finance department.

In its January 7 order, the high court ruled that prima facie, a case can be made out against Rama Rao. It stated, “Whether the petitioner directed the said payments with a dishonest intention to cause gain to himself or third parties is required to be investigated. The allegations, when read together, indicate wrongdoing and misappropriation of HMDA funds.