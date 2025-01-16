Telangana Chief Secretary directs transparent selection of welfare scheme beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed district collectors to ensure transparent selection of beneficiaries for welfare schemes — Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeya Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme and the issuance of new ration cards — to be rolled out on January 26, through gram sabhas. During a teleconference on Wednesday, she provided detailed guidelines for the implementation of these schemes.

Santhi Kumari directed officials to conduct gram sabhas from January 21, where beneficiary lists must be finalised and approved. “For the Rythu Bharosa scheme, revenue officials have already sent cultivable land details to the Agriculture department. The officials have been instructed to verify non-cultivable lands on the ground. To be eligible the Indiramma Aatmeya Bharosa scheme, one must have worked at least 20 days per month under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The lists of eligible families should be displayed and approved in the gram sabha,” the chief secretary said.

She also emphasised that the names of eligible families for new ration cards should be announced during gram sabhas for transparency. For the Indiramma Housing Scheme, beneficiaries must be selected in line with government-issued guidelines, Santhi Kumari said. Given the large number of expected beneficiaries in Hyderabad, the chief secretary instructed the GHMC commissioner to prioritise field-level verification, data entry and beneficiary selection with a special focus on accuracy.