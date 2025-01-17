BRS moves Supreme Court seeking disqualification of turncoat MLAs

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Thursday filed a case in Supreme Court, seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected from the pink party to the ruling Congress.

As the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was not acting on the disqualification petitions, the BRS knocked on the doors of the apex court, said a party leader.

The BRS contended that even after nine months, the Speaker did not take any action on the disqualification petitions.

The special leave petition urged the apex court to disqualify Kadiyam Srihari, T Venkata Rao and Danam Nagender.

It may be mentioned here that the BRS had moved to high court against these three MLAs and the HC asked the Speaker to dispose of the disqualification petitions within a reasonable time.

The BRS also filed a writ petition against seven other MLAs — Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, K Yadaiah, Dr Sanjay, Arekapudi Gandhi, Prakash Goud, Mahipal Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy.