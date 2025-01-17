CM Revanth Reddy hopes to secure Rs 1 lakh crore investments in Davos

HYDERABAD: With an objective to attract more investments to the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarked on a three-nation tour on Thursday.

The CM left for Singapore from Delhi. He is also scheduled to visit Switzerland and Dubai.

During his stat in Singapore from January 17 to 19, Revanth will hold talks with investors and representatives of skill centres.

He will visit the Singapore Institute of Technical Education, where he is likely to enquire about the courses being offered by the institute. During the visit, the Young India Telangana Skill University would enter into the agreement with Singapore Institute of Technical Education. As the state government has taken up Musi Riverfront Development Project, Revanth will also inspect the riverfront in the city state.

On January 20, the CM will lead an official delegation of Telangana to Davos, Switzerland, where besides meeting global investors and multinational companies, Revanth will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit.

The chief minister expressed confidence in the delegation attracting Rs 1 lakh crore investments to the state during its Davos visit.

Officials, meanwhile, said that the global investors are showing interest in investing in Telangana in IT, pharma, AI and manufacturing sectors. The proposed Future City too is attracting the investors, they added.

After Davos meeting, the chief minister will visit Dubai on January 23. During his stay in Dubai, he will have a meeting with investors. The following day, he will return to Hyderabad.