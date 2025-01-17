Defeated one liquor scam partner in Telangana, will defeat another in Delhi: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Targeting both the BJP and APP, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also took a dig at the BRS while announcing the Congress’ poll promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, Revanth referred to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said that the Congress had defeated one partner in crime in Telangana and it is now preparing to defeat the other in Delhi. “We have defeated one of the partners (BRS) in the Delhi liquor scam in Telangana. Now we will defeat the other partner AAP in Delhi elections,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and APP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “There is no difference between Modi and Kejriwal. Only the names are different but they are two sides of the same coin. Modi is in his third term as the prime minister. Kejriwal served as the Delhi CM for three terms. But they have done nothing for Delhi.”

“Modi waived loans of corporate houses to the tune of Rs 16 lakh. Whose money was that? The prime minister should answer,” he added.

Announcing the grand old party’s poll promises, Revanth said: “If voted to power in Delhi, the Congress will provide 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at subsidised rate of Rs 500 and free ration kits to the eligible beneficiaries.”

Stating that Congress has “a history of keeping promises”, he said: “The Congress government in Telangana is implementing its six guarantees. We waived crop loans to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore benefiting 25 lakh farmer families. Providing free bus travel for women.”

While stating said if corruption is curbed then all promises can be fulfilled, he said: “In Telangana, we have stopped former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s corruption and that money is being used for implementation of welfare schemes.”

Accusing the prime minister of failing in addressing the unemployment issue in the country, he said: “The Congress dispensation has provided 53,000 government jobs in just one year in Telangana.”

