Formula-E race case: Anti-Corruption Bureau summons KT Rama Rao again?

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly summoned BRS working president KT Rama Rao to again appear before it for questioning in the Formula-E race case.

According to sources, the former minister has been asked to appear before the ACB on January 18.

However, there was no official confirmation regarding the summons to Rama Rao. ACB had questioned the BRS leader on January 9.

The ACB, meanwhile, issued summons to Greenko Group Managing Director Chalamalasetty Anil Kumar to appear before it on January 18 for questioning in the same case.

Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Greenko, was sponsor of the Hyderabad Formula-E race held in 2023. Later, the company backed out of the sponsorship deal and pulled out of the next edition of the race.

A few days ago, ACB searched Hyderabad-based Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd and other firms in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of `54.88 crore in Formula-E race case.

Besides Rama Rao, the ACB has also questioned senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy.