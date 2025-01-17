In big victory for Telangana in Krishna water dispute tribunal with Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: In a major victory for Telangana, the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 has decided to hear the Further Terms of Reference (ToR) issued by the Union government under Section 3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, before addressing arguments under Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In its order delivered on Thursday, the Tribunal, headed by Brijesh Kumar, stated: “As to which of the two references may be heard first, we find it appropriate to hear the Further Reference first since it also involves the question of sharing water between the two states, which may have relevance in making project-wise allocation as envisaged in reference under Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act.”

Telangana had requested that the Tribunal prioritise the Further ToR. However, Andhra Pradesh opposed this, seeking simultaneous hearings of both references and challenging the validity of the Further Reference by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court.

The Tribunal noted: “Some of the issues in the two references are overlapping, but some are not. If the hearing of both references takes place simultaneously and is disposed of in a single order, complications may arise if Andhra Pradesh succeeds in its writ petition challenging the validity of the Further Reference. Therefore, it would be more appropriate to hear the two matters separately.”

Following this decision, the Tribunal has scheduled the hearing of the Further ToR under Section 3 for February 19.