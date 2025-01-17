Telangana seeks central assistance to convert TSRTC buses into EVs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy to extend assistance to convert all TGSRTC buses plying in Hyderabad city to electric vehicles.

The CM, who met the Union minister during his visit to Delhi, also requested the Centre to allocate all the 2,800 buses needed to serve Hyderabad on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) as well as the retro-fitment model.

Revanth informed Kumaraswamy that the state government has already sent proposals to the Union government to allocate buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model under the PM E-Drive scheme.

He discussed with the Union minister the possibility of converting existing diesel buses into electric buses through retro-fitment by installing electric kits.

The CM also called on Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma at his office in Delhi. The chief minister also met Union Forests & Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and requested him to grant clearances for various developmental projects being taken up by the state government.

During the meeting, the CM said that 161 projects across Telangana have been stalled due to non-receipt of forest clearances. Another 38 projects stalled for not granting of wildlife clearances, he added.

He said that most of the projects are located in remote areas and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. He said that lack of clearances for construction of national highways, PMGSY roads have been stalled. The CM brought the issue of permissions related to the Gauravelli project to the attention of the Union minister.