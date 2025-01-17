Telangana woman's body exhumed, police suspect murder

MAHABUBABAD: The body of a woman was exhumed from her residence in Signal Colony of the town on Thursday. Police suspect that the victim was murdered and buried by her husband and his family members who reportedly fled the colony.

The victim was identified as P Nagamani (35), who used to work as a daily wage labourer. Her husband Gopi also works as a daily wager in the town.

According to the police, the victim was living with her husband, in-laws Lakshmi and Ramulu, and sister-in-law Durga in a rented house.

On January 13, locals noticed a foul odour coming from the residence and reported it to the homeowner, Bhupathi Anjaiah. Upon inspection, he observed that the house of Gopi and Nagamani was locked and initially thought the smell was coming from outside. However, on Thursday morning, the smell persisted, which led to complains from residents.

The house owner found stray dogs near the premises of Gopi’s house and noticed a decomposing odour. He immediately informed the Mahabubabad Town police. Subsequently, cops, along with the forensic team, arrived at the scene and found the decomposed body of a woman buried on the property.

Mahabubabad Town Police Inspector P Devender said that a case has been filed under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body was sent for postmortem by the forensic team.

He added that an investigation is underway to determine whether it was a murder and how it took place.