Civil courts best suited to deal with land disputes: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Stating that the matter should be addressed by a competent civil court, a bench of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by Aedla Sudhakar Reddy, a resident of Amberpet in Hyderabad, challenging a dismissal order by a single judge over his claim to seven acres of land in Bagh Amberpet.

In his plea, Sudhakar Reddy based his claim on an unregistered sale agreement dated January 16, 1986, executed by Syed Azam, since deceased. Sudhakar Reddy argued before the single judge that the land was dry and suitable for residential construction and that it was never classified as a water body. He alleged interference by the respondents and sought a direction to restrain them from disrupting his possession of the land.

The respondents denied Sudhakar Reddy’s claims, contending that he had not submitted valid title documents. They also disputed his possession of the land and argued that its status as a water body needed clarification.

On January 7, 2025, the single judge dismissed Sudhakar Reddy’s writ petition, stating that the appellant had failed to produce any evidence of ownership or possession.

Aggrieved by the order, Sudhakar Reddy filed a writ appeal which the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao took up. Senior counsel for Sudhakar Reddy argued that the single judge had overlooked the appellant’s claim of possession and title.

Counsel for the respondents supported the single judge’s decision, emphasising that the appellant’s claims were based on an unregistered agreement and that the land’s legal status was disputed.

The court upheld the single judge’s decision to dismiss the writ petition, agreeing that the matter should be addressed through a civil court.