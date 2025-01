HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to introduce a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) or pod taxi system to improve last-mile connectivity in areas like Knowledge City, Hitech City and Kondapur, bringing an end to the frequent traffic jams in the IT corridor.

The PRT system will initially come up in two corridors, linking Metro stations with key office hubs, multinational companies and high-rise buildings in Raidurg, Madhapur, Kondapur and nearby areas. The 8.8 km-long Corridor-I with 28 stops will cover Raidurg- ITC Kohenur-Knowledge City and is estimated to cost Rs 880 crore. Corridor-II, on the other hand, will have 27 stops over 6 km. It will cost Rs 600 crore and cover Raidurg-Tech Mahindra-Hitech City/Kondapur.

HMRL has commissioned a DPR which will be submitted to the government by the month-end.

PRT can handle 10,000 pax per hour

The PRT system is expected to end traffic jams by offering a seamless connection from Metro stations to offices and other destinations. It will provide faster, smoother transit while reducing reliance on conventional road transport.

The PRT system will consist of small, battery-operated, driverless pods travelling on elevated, guided tracks. Each pod can carry 6-8 passengers and will operate under centralised control. After boarding, passengers would have to select their destination on a touch panel, and the pod would travel directly to the designated stop. Pods can also be hired privately for uninterrupted travel.

The system is designed to handle 10,000 passengers per hour during peak times, with a daily capacity of 1 lakh commuters.

A similar pod taxi system is being developed in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The Hyderabad project, once operational, is poised to become a model for urban transportation in India’s growing metropolitan areas.

The state government expects that the new system will significantly improve connectivity in Hyderabad’s IT and business districts, contributing to a more streamlined urban infrastructure.