Lack of clarity leaves new ration card applicants worried in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Despite the state government’s recent move to issue new ration cards, the absence of a clear window and a timeframe for submitting fresh applications has left many people high and dry.

The process, which is crucial for poor people relying on subsidised food and essential supplies, lacks clarity and transparency for issuance of new food security cards (ration cards).

According to sources, the government has reportedly compiled a list of potential beneficiaries based on the data collected from Samagra Intinti Kutumba Survey (comprehensive social-economic educational employment political, and caste survey), which is popularly known as Kulaganana (caste survey).

During Kulaganana, the government has collected the data on the status of any given household having ration cards or not. While the young families are seeking ration cards, the government is learnt to have identified only those who were not previously a beneficiary of the food security scheme.

“After compiling the Kulaganana data, the government prepared a list of people who have mentioned that they don’t have a ration card, duly giving Aadhaar card details, during the survey. Now, the government has sent these details to the district authorities to verify the claims,” said a District Civil Supplies Officer, on the condition of anonymity.

Many deserving low-income families are anxious as their names are not in the list sent by the Civil Supplies department to the district collectors, due to the approach adopted by the government.