Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy: BRS failed miserably, Congress fought for Telangana’s rightful share

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the claims made by former minister T Harish Rao on Krishna waters, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the state suffered heavily in river water sharing under the 10-year rule of BRS.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Uttam said that the BRS leaders who rendered injustice to Telangana were claiming credit for the same now.

It was the Congress which fought for the rightful share of river waters, the Irrigation minister said and alleged that the BRS failed miserably in getting the fair share in river waters for Telangana. “The BRS government signed an agreement with the government of Andhra Pradesh in 2015 to use only 299 tmcft water in Krishna river and mortgaged the interests of the state,” he said.

The agreement signed by the BRS rendered gross injustice to the state, the minister added.

Uttam also recalled that the Congress government released a white paper in the Assembly on the failures of BRS, which agreed to give 70 per cent water share in Krishna to Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress exerted pressure on the Centre to allocate fair share in Krishna waters to Telangana, he said.