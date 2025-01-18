Red chilli farmers in Warangal protest low prices amid declining exports and market challenges

WARANGAL: Red chilli farmers have started arriving at Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal with substantial loads of red chilli crops for sale. The farmers are eager to sell their produce but are dissatisfied with the prevailing prices in the market.
The traders attribute the low prices to a decline in red chilli exports within the country and outside.
Farmers at the Enumamula Agriculture Market have expressed dissatisfaction over the low prices offered for their red chilli crops. Although the maximum prices displayed on the market yard boards range from Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,500 per quintal, traders are paying as low as Rs 11,000 per quintal. The market has 100 licensed traders handling red chilli sales.
On Friday, the Wonder Hot (WH) variety was priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 14,800 per quintal, while the Teja variety and 314 varieties were both priced at Rs 13,000 per quintal. A total of 7,433 bags of red chilli were brought to the market.
The Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Chapata Chilli, also known as tomato chilli, remains in demand. However, its arrivals in the market are yet to begin this season.
Data obtained by TNIE from the Enumamula Agricultural Market Committee Warangal reveal that 11,72,740 quintals of red chillies were brought to the market last year, with prices at over Rs 20,000 per quintal. However, this year’s prices have fallen below Rs 15,000 per quintal.
Enumamula Agricultural Market Secretary P Nirmala told TNIE that red chilli exports have declined this year. “The primary reason is the change in colour of chillies, which has deterred buyers. This is largely due to excessive pesticide usage. We are educating farmers to reduce pesticide use to maintain the crop’s natural colour,” she said.
Speaking to Express, the former president of the Warangal Chilli Traders Association and owner of Ram Ganesh Trading Company, highlighted the lack of demand from oil companies this season. “Every year, oil companies typically purchase 50% of the Teja variety from the Enumamula Market. However, this year, they haven’t purchased a single quintal,” he said.
He added that arrivals of the 5,531 variety have increased in Karnataka, where prices are even lower, ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal. The export of Teja, Wonder Hot (WH), and 314 varieties to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Dubai has also decreased due to unattractive prices. “We are hopeful that exports and prices will improve next month,” Sambaiah stated.
Farmers are demanding the state government’s intervention to ensure they receive a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.
“Traders are deciding the prices instead of the market staff. This negligence by market authorities is causing farmers to suffer losses,” said B. Lakshman, a farmer from Gudur Mandal in the Mahabubabad district.
Lakshman urged the state government to step in and ensure fair pricing for farmers to protect their livelihoods.