Red chilli farmers in Warangal protest low prices amid declining exports and market challenges

WARANGAL: Red chilli farmers have started arriving at Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal with substantial loads of red chilli crops for sale. The farmers are eager to sell their produce but are dissatisfied with the prevailing prices in the market.

The traders attribute the low prices to a decline in red chilli exports within the country and outside.

Farmers at the Enumamula Agriculture Market have expressed dissatisfaction over the low prices offered for their red chilli crops. Although the maximum prices displayed on the market yard boards range from Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,500 per quintal, traders are paying as low as Rs 11,000 per quintal. The market has 100 licensed traders handling red chilli sales.

On Friday, the Wonder Hot (WH) variety was priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 14,800 per quintal, while the Teja variety and 314 varieties were both priced at Rs 13,000 per quintal. A total of 7,433 bags of red chilli were brought to the market.

The Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Chapata Chilli, also known as tomato chilli, remains in demand. However, its arrivals in the market are yet to begin this season.

Data obtained by TNIE from the Enumamula Agricultural Market Committee Warangal reveal that 11,72,740 quintals of red chillies were brought to the market last year, with prices at over Rs 20,000 per quintal. However, this year’s prices have fallen below Rs 15,000 per quintal.