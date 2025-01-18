Revanth, Rahul should be booked for cheating people: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the government provide Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and also extend benefits to 22 lakh tenant farmers.

Addressing a Rythu Deeksha meeting in Shabad in Chevella Assembly segment, Rama Rao said that cheating cases should be registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for hoodwinking the farmers by not implementing the poll promises. He said that a Rythu Dharna would be organised in Nalgonda on January 21.

He alleged that a six-member “robbery gang” constituted by Revanth was roaming around and looting people. “This gang, comprising Tirupati Reddy, Kondal Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Ronin Reddy, AV Reddy and Khureshi, was collecting money from various companies, blackmailing people and doing land settlements,” he alleged.