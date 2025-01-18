Telangana CM Revanth Reddy signs MoU with Singapore's ITE for skill development cooperation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s two-nation tour commenced on a positive note on Friday with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Young India Skill University (YISU)-Hyderabad and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE)-Singapore in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

“The partnership aims to facilitate long-term cooperation in critical sectors such as infrastructure development, renewable energy resources, tourism, education, and skill development,” a release said.

The delegation, dubbed ‘Telangana Rising,’ visited the ITE campus and was briefed on the skill development courses and advanced facilities available. The delegation also interacted with experts from around 20 fields and college staff providing training at the institute.

Discussions were held with the senior management of the ITE, and a request was made to extend cooperation to YISU, established in the “Fourth City” proposed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During the discussion, Sridhar Babu highlighted various courses introduced at YISU to train youth and meet market demand for a skilled workforce in various sectors.

The ITE delegation responded positively to the chief minister’s request and agreed to collaborate with YISU.