Telangana Dy CM Vikramarka directs departments to ensure timely spending of SC, ST Sub-Plan funds

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that every government department should spend funds in accordance with SC, ST Sub-Plan within the stipulated time.

During a review meeting he held on the implementation of SC, ST Sub-Plan at the Secretariat on Friday, he instructed the officials concerned to disclose the details of department-wise expenditure as per the Sub-Plan Act once a month. “The available funds should be spent satisfactorily,” he said.

The officials should formulate plans to ensure that the funds spent under Sub-Plan would lead to rise in income of the respective communities and creation of assets, he added.

Vikramarka asked the officials of all departments to come with full details related to spending of Sub-Plan funds and the benefits accrued to the communities to the meeting to be convened on January 23.

He also sought to know from the officials of departments that have not spend the funds as per the quota, how they propose to spend the amount and how they intend to achieve the target in the next two months.

The officials gave a presentation on Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) report on the implementation of SC, ST Sub-Plan in various departments over the last eight years.

Vikramarka enquired about the issues mentioned in the CESS report and the outcomes achieved by the department officials on those issues. He also instructed the CESS representatives to submit their reports to the Finance and Planning department officials hereafter and hold meetings with them frequently.

The deputy CM suggested that the officials use solar power pumpsets in forest lands and directed the officers to design bamboo, avocado, oil palm projects and other inter crops along with them. The works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme should be linked with these cultivation, he added.

“This would help not only in protecting forests but also in enhancing the income of Adivasi and tribal farmers,” he said.