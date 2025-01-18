Telangana government to issue new ration cards from January 26 after beneficiary verification

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to issue new ration cards starting January 26, 2025. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, applications of 83,285 beneficiaries who applied for new ration cards are undergoing verification at the field level. This process will continue upto January 20, 2025.

In GHMC limits, the highest number of applications were received from Karwan (7,254), followed by Rajendranagar (7,112) and Chandrayangutta (6,275). The lowest came from Alwal (1,047), Moosapet (1,157) and Hayathnagar (1,453).

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has instructed officials to conduct the house-to-house survey transparently.

During a surprise inspection on Friday at Humayun Nagar colony in Vijayanagar, Mehdipatnam mandal, he checked team attendance and emphasised that no eligible person should be left out and all survey remarks should be accurately recorded.