60-year-old farmer ends life in bank over debts in Telangana

ADILABAD: A 60-year-old debt-ridden farmer ended his life by consuming pesticide at the ICICI bank in the district headquarters on Saturday. The victim, Jadhav Dev Rao, was a native of Rainiguda village of Bela mandal.

Sources said Jadhav had taken a mortgage loan of Rs 3.40 lakh from the ICICI bank in 2019, on his agriculture field of five acres. Despite paying the interest on his loan every six months, the bank officials allegedly harassed him for not paying the amounts for the last two months. Feeling humiliated by alleged harassment, the farmer visited the bank on Saturday afternoon, consumed poison and sat in a chair until he succumbed.

Consequently, the bank officials called 108 ambulance and shifted him to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital where doctors confirmed his death.