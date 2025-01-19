BRS leader Kavitha urges govt to install statue of Dasarathi at prominent junction

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has appealed to the state government to install a statue of the renowned poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharya at a prominent junction in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, she wrote to Culture and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, urging him to hold grand centenary celebrations to honour Dasarathi. Kavitha noted that although the government announced year-long events, the celebrations are minimal. She suggested holding significant events to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations.

She also wanted establishment of a memorial garden at Dasarathi’s birthplace, Chinna Gudur in Mahabubabad district. She also proposed the construction of a new library building in his village and publish his works for public access.

Recalling that the previous BRS government had allocated funds to establish a Dasarathi memorial at old Nizamabad jail, where the poet was imprisoned by the Nizam rulers, the BRS MLC proposed to enhance the memorial and transform it into a major tourist destination.