Centre will give funds matching Telangana’s budget allocation: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre would extend financial assistance for the second phase of Metro Rail project if the state comes up with a matching budget.

The minister said that Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari had urged him for his intervention for the release of Centre’s support for the project. He asserted that the Centre would provide assistance matching the state’s budgetary allocation.

He, however, said that the Centre will not release funds if the state government takes loans to pursue the project. “Central government has certain norms, and they will be strictly adhered to. If the Centre obliges states’ request without following norms, the country will go bankrupt,” he said at an informal media interaction at the BJP office here.

He said that he would invite the chief secretary for a discussion on the state’s financial requirement for the second phase of Metro Rail very soon.

He found fault with the state government for not completing land acquisition for centrally sponsored infrastructure projects like RRR and Amberpet flyover. He also said that the Centre will provide financial assistance for the Musi Rejuvenation Project within the framework.