Centre will give funds matching Telangana’s budget allocation: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre would extend financial assistance for the second phase of Metro Rail project if the state comes up with a matching budget.
The minister said that Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari had urged him for his intervention for the release of Centre’s support for the project. He asserted that the Centre would provide assistance matching the state’s budgetary allocation.
He, however, said that the Centre will not release funds if the state government takes loans to pursue the project. “Central government has certain norms, and they will be strictly adhered to. If the Centre obliges states’ request without following norms, the country will go bankrupt,” he said at an informal media interaction at the BJP office here.
He said that he would invite the chief secretary for a discussion on the state’s financial requirement for the second phase of Metro Rail very soon.
He found fault with the state government for not completing land acquisition for centrally sponsored infrastructure projects like RRR and Amberpet flyover. He also said that the Centre will provide financial assistance for the Musi Rejuvenation Project within the framework.
‘Musi project should not displace people’
“We cannot give funds if someone had a dream the previous night. Musi rejuvenation should take place without displacement of the people,” he said.
To a question, he said that a new president for the BJP state unit will be nominated after the appointment of district presidents. “There is no hard and fast rule that the new president should be from Sangh,” he said, dropping a subtle hint that Malkajgiiri MP Eatala Rajender might have a chance.
He said that the party is ensuring that women and OBCs get due representation in mandal and district committees and that the party is being strengthened at grass root level to make it battle ready for local body elections.
He asserted that of all the parties, the BJP has the moral right to seek votes in the local body elections. “Neither BRS nor Congress has any such right,” he said and recalled the Centre releasing funds for taking up development works in villages. “A vainglorious KCR rejected Centre’s assistance for the 2BHK housing scheme, and denies people the Centre’s help. The Congress government is no better, as it also betrayed the people by not keeping six guarantees,” he said.
Asked about the speculation of actor Chiranjeevi being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, he said that he had invited Chieranjeevi to attend Sankranti celebrations as he was his good friend. He neither confirmed nor denied the possibility, and said that he would invite any film personality to his residence who is interested in attending festivals like Sankranti celebrations.